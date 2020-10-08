I am writing to offer my enthusiastic endorsement of Angie Homola for state representative of the 10th District.
I had the pleasure and privilege of working with Angie in her capacity as Island County commissioner, during my time on the Planning Commission. She was focused, and she had the people of Island County in mind the entire time.
Angie cares about this area and yes — she will push hard for the things she believes in. She is not your typical go-along-to-get-along politician and when the times call for a fight she will fight. I like that. And that is why I so much want her to represent us. We have seen where the current state of things has gotten us. Do we really want that? Heck no. Let’s put someone in there who will fight for our interests, rather than special interests. Someone who will represent all of us. That person is Angie Homola.
William Lippens
Camano Island
