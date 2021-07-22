For the first time in over a year-and-a-half, I had the privilege of meeting up with the Mount Vernon City Library. I observed the colorful new ambiance — that first impression of the bright yellow pathway had my attention.
Then inside the door, well, it was just love at first site.
Staff have wisely used their time reconfiguring the checkout area, sorting through book collections and switching the scenery up. All the magazine subscriptions that were adopted out looked so professional with their donor name tags affixed.
All library staff are to be commended for introducing us to the online request and curbside delivery option, but how wonderful it was to walk inside the sliding front doors.
In fact there was so much to think, look and talk about that I forgot to visit one of my favorite sections — the cookbook section. This means that a second date is needed soon. Progress indeed.
Britta Eschete
Mount Vernon
