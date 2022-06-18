I read the article on Sunday, June 12, "A love for her students," about the Bay View Elementary School teacher who loves her job.

I just wanted to say that it was really nice to see a positive story about someone in our community.

I love hearing about teachers who love their jobs. These kids will never forget this teacher! She clearly loves her work. Thank you for sharing this story.

Bud Vos

Bow

