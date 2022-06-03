The NRA convention was still held as though there was no massacre of schoolchildren within a few miles of where their convention was being held. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said, “Don't try to propagandize this.” What a sorry human being he is.
Every member of Congress, Democrat or Republican, who has failed the American people by refusing to take gun violence seriously should be compelled to walk through the scene of horror at every mass shooting that takes place regularly in the United States.
Maybe it would finally make the difference, but I doubt it. Of course, that is not practical and won’t happen. If nothing was done after Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and all those since, why do we think anything will be different this time?
The “thoughts and prayers” platitude is sickening and degrading to families whose lives will never be the same and who need action to stop this senseless carnage.
The U.S. is the only developed nation in the world that has radicalized young men who continue to commit mass murder. An 18-year-old can walk into a gun shop and buy assault rifles. Are we blind to this correlation? Yet cowardly politicians don’t care and profit in the name of the game.
I am so sick of politicians who care for nothing except their own path to power. There are still millions of people who do not believe the 2020 election was legitimate. Is the U.S. on a fast-growing path to being ungovernable?
