On my way to work, I noticed a couple of old white guys sitting at a table surrounded by American flags and a sign for Trump big enough you could land a helicopter on it. I didn’t vote for the guy. I’m not going to vote for the guy. Otherwise, I’m probably a bit like those guys.
I know what I know, and people from opposing persuasions are not going to change my mind. I hope my side wins. I’m sure they’ll feel bad if it works out that way, but that’s as much their problem as the last four years have been mine.
It’s just that I wonder if we can’t do this whole thing better somehow. Without all the screaming and fighting and carrying on.
Some countries don’t let you campaign the last 30 days before an election. Some countries only let you campaign for a few months. Here, it’s politics 24/7, 12 months of the year. And I’m sick of it. I know it’s my duty as a citizen to be informed and vote accordingly. Do I need to suffer through this blather for years before an election?
Politicians spend most of their terms in office amassing support and money for their next run for office. How does that help this nation be better?
The media, particularly broadcast media, make horrifying sums of money with all the campaign ads. They don’t seem interested in slowing that down either.
We have corporations deciding who our leaders are by voting with their pocketbooks. I’ve got nothing in my pocket, and that really ticks me off.
Can’t we just shut it down and get some peace and quiet, and some news that doesn’t make me want to scream at the TV?
Kenneth Field
Burliington
