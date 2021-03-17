Did you get your property tax bill yet?
Thomas Jefferson, the architect of much of the building blocks that built our Republic and its government, and are widely copied in state governments nationwide, said he greatly feared the excesses of big government. I think Jefferson would be aghast at the excesses we have today, with property taxes being a prime example.
Governments have no money except what they can extract from the populace, and property taxes are a prime example of said extraction. They are nothing more than government-created and government-enforced legal extortion. Our so-called progressive representatives, local school boards and local government of all stripes will just keep pouring on more and more of these “excesses” until we are all broke, homeless or both.
Of course, we must not forget the latest incursion into our pocketbooks, the just-passed state Senate bill to tax excess profits. This wolf in sheep’s clothing is nothing more than an income tax, that will eventually reach everybody, with no indication of tax relief in other areas like B&O, property or sales taxes.
Wake up people. Let your representatives, school boards and local governments know that enough is enough — that they can learn to function on the money they have just like all of us have to do — and it’s time to roll back these excesses. Tell them, no more taxes.
Richard Bowyer
Mount Vernon
