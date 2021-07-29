U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles dropped out of the team event Tuesday due to mental health issues. It is about time that the public stop treating athletes, movie stars, television stars, etc., like gods and start realizing that they are human.
It is time to realize that they have loves, hurts, fears and, yes, even mental health issues. Come on people, they are not gods. They are not perfect, just human.
Brian Hill
Mount Vernon
