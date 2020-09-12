Upon first glance at the headline above the fold in the Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 9, it was so easy to think that a gathering of 400-plus people could not possibly have taken place in Skagit County. Yet, it most certainly did — and thank you to the reporting staff for including such unfortunate antics.
I hope the organizers of this gathering are held accountable for their actions and that everyone who thought attending was in both their best interests and that of their social circles — both known and unknown — does not experience COVID-19 as a result.
Summer 2020 forced many organizations to make difficult decisions to cancel or postpone traditional occurrences, knowing the significant impacts that would result on budgets and momentum.
Yet, I recently feel we have made incremental steps of progress — playgrounds have reopened and museums at 25% capacity. Those openings come with the expectation to participate with what have become routine COVID precautions, and certainly at any of the locations, I would not expect participants of which less than 5% are wearing masks.
To progress further (Skagit County or elsewhere) we have to collectively move past an attitude of “what impacts will my actions have on me” to “what impacts will my actions have on we.” The reality is that a temptation to participate was offered with little regard to Phase 2 mandates.
Two outcomes from this are clear in my mind: 1) I hope that anyone viewing candidate signage contemplates the ethical values and regard for directives that appear to be lacking among some party members, and 2) Should I happen to know any of the 400 attendees from this recent event, please don’t show up to my house with your flagrant disregard for masks to tell me what was served for lunch.
Britta Eschete
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.