Kudos to the Port of Skagit for its recent addition of exercise stations at the airport running trails.
Over 20 years ago we began a relationship with port employees when we created our home cross country course for Burlington-Edison High School. Over the years they have built wooden bridge crossings, installed a memorial sign, manicured the trails in preparation for our races, and more.
Patsy, Sara, Linda T., and Keith have been supportive of our program and a pleasure to work with. Their vision for continuous improvement of the trail system is commendable and appreciated.
Sue Wright
Burlington
