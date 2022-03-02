Re: “Planning proposals go to commissioners,” Feb 24.
In reference to the Terra Mar implication that more than one restaurant is likely is an extreme stretch of the imagination. I have visited and mapped every SSB parcel, and if the commissioners would look at my report that was sent to the planning commissioners, the truth is obvious. This is about one parcel supposedly as an "accessory" use, broadly defined in this case.
Here are some "possible" options.
There is a gravel pit on two-lane Highway 9 with a blind corner and little shoulder for access. Let’s call its restaurant the Gravel Bar. Sandwiches, ground beef specialties, serving Black Butte beer, whiskey on the rocks, sangrias and tiramisu for dessert.
How about the property near the Skagit Transfer Station? It has great access off of Farm-to-Market with a great pee-yew. Offers to sit and eat on the deck one can refuse.
There is another great spot on Highway 20 behind a gas station with the roar of the waves (of traffic).
This is not about multiple restaurants, this is a Trojan incursion into the planning process. There is likely no one in Edison opposed to the restaurant use at Terra Mar with certain limitations.
There are homes on three sides of this business, and there is saltwater on three sides. This waterway will not be protected by this planning process nor resident protections due to light and evening hour limitations for noise as would a variance might. If this passes, we will lose those opportunities.
