A few years ago, my husband and I lived in Israel for over two years. Whenever we went to a mall or large public places, a guard at the door would check my purse or our backpacks.

At first, l felt disgruntled about it but then it became an OK routine. I understood it was a preventative measure against violence.

Our children, grandchildren and all of us deserve protection when going to school or large public events. Sadly, it has become necessary to require extra security, and we need to accept where we are now in history.

Mary Schmidt

Mount Vernon

