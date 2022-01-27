...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, San Juan County, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County, Hood Canal Area,
Western Skagit County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca and
Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Letter: Failed levy would hurt schools in tough times
It has been a very long and tough road for our community and our children. The state required schools to shut down, teach remotely and then in hybrid last year, but now schools are finally allowed to be in person.
We need them to be at 100% for our children and not punished for something that was beyond their control. A failed levy would be another barrier for schools when they are finally getting back to normal.
The state funds education but does not fully fund programs. The Sedro-Woolley School District uses the levy money for counseling, nursing and special education. Voting no would make it so schools would have to cut back services that our kids need more than ever. Voting yes gives our kids what they need, schools back at full strength every day.
There are a lot of things that have been frustrating and difficult beyond our control, but there is something we can control. Vote yes so our kids can have the education they need and deserve.
