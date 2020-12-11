I understand the need for faith in these trying times and appreciate the churches’ role in food and clothing banks. What I struggle with is why a building and meeting in close quarters is a necessity of faith.
Services can be conducted online, and in my knowledge, a building is but a symbol of faith not a manifestation of faith.
I cannot wrap my head around any belief of a god that would want worship to result in sickness and death for its followers. Since faith is intrinsic and not governed by a building or house of worship, perhaps the real need is escape from isolation. That need can be met safely without risking harm to others. Call someone or if you need to, get professional help.
Carol Deavh
Anacortes
