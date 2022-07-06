And so, once again, it’s Independence Day in the Land of the Free.
Yet, one wonders why we celebrate the birth of a nation “conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal,” as President Lincoln said in 1863, but which, in action, is hardly thus.
Our Constitution’s preamble encourages us to “create a more perfect union,” but it was written by white men who not only owned land, but people. Who thought an enslaved person would fairly count for only 60% of a “freed person.” Men who would, were they to come alive today, be flabbergasted by light bulbs and a flushing toilet.
A man duly elected president in 2016, but duly defeated in 2020, spits on the will of the people and continues to spread a lie easily debunked, but which he encourages his minions to believe because he wishes it were thus.
To create “a more perfect union?” Rather, to spread disunion, hatred and utter nonsense.
I think back when my actions disappointed my parents. Did they say “change your ways to make this family great again?’ Never. They reminded me they loved me and that I should re-think my actions.
And so, even with the SCOTUS thinking it more appropriate to legislate than adjudicate; a GOP screaming “all lies,” yet refuses to testify under oath; and many who have little faith in government, I have faith in this America.
I will also pray fervently, and act as well, that our nation strives to meet the goals those well-intentioned men set 246 years ago in a small room in Philadelphia.
