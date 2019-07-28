Re: "Technology, temporary help keep farmers on job longer" (July 21).
This article asserts that because older farmers are staying on the job longer, they restrict options of younger farmers, making it harder for beginners to crack into the industry.
The bigger issue is that the margin of profit allowed farmers is so small that unless the young person inherits the business, it is nearly impossible to afford the land, equipment, labor and repay debt to succeed.
The young farmer has to compete with subsidized imports, increasing costs of fertilizer, animal feed, and also bear all the risks of weather, market fluctuations, milk price per hundred, and dealing with seed companies who take off the crop in August/September and pay the farmer in April (without interest) after the companies themselves eventually decide if the seed will germinate or not.
The farmer has supplied the labor, equipment, fertilizer, cultivation and rent for the land, in addition to working at least 12 hours a day, seven days a week in all kinds of weather.
Another issue is the loss of prime farmland due to developmental and restoration projects.
Shirley Conforti
Anacortes
