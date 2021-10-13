Skagit County Fire Protection District 8 is most fortunate in having two highly competent, well-qualified candidates vying for the position of district commissioner.
I am personally acquainted with the candidates and know each to be dedicated to the fire service and will have the best interests of the district factored into any and every decision.
Russell "Rusty" Feay joined District 8 in 1991 as a volunteer firefighter and worked his way up to station chief, and ultimately district chief, serving in that capacity for 14 years. Rusty devoted a tremendous amount of time and effort toward the betterment of the district during his tenure as chief and is well respected by his colleagues throughout the county and state.
He is now retired from active duty service but maintains an interest in the fire service and in serving his community. He has the temperament and calm demeanor for the commissioner's job and will give his best effort.
Residents can rest assured the district will be in good hands should he be elected.
I believe both candidates would agree with me in saying this election is truly a "win-win" situation. Whoever prevails, the district will be the true beneficiary.
