Jet noise. Agggghhh.
But you know what’s worse? Fire trucks. I can’t stand it. Many times a day, these big red noise makers go up and down through town blaring their sirens. What could be worse?
I’ll tell you what — medevac helicopters. They fly over my house with some person that needs medical help ASAP. How about me? I need medical help for my hearing.
Another thing is those darn ambulances. Not as bad as the helicopters but noisy nonetheless. And they go too fast.
But how about those kids playing sports? No one warned me that living by schools would drive me crazy. All that screaming and the band playing all hours of the day and into the evening. Homecoming was sure a joy, huh?
And did I mention the police? Do they really need such loud sirens and blinding lights. Why don’t they just direct a car to the side of the road with a demanding finger point? I’d pull over, wouldn’t you?
Why didn’t someone warn me about all of these loud, rude noise makers before I bought my house? Don’t I have rights? Somebody should pay for all of these distraction. Maybe a class-action lawsuit.
I just want my piece of utopia back. Birds chirping, water running, trees ... Oh, sorry, that darn dog in the neighbor’s yard is barking his head off again. Lost my train of thought. Anyway, is there anyone out there who feels the way I do? Let’s get the ball rolling. Know a good lawyer?
Ed Gegen
Anacortes
