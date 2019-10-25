We were assured for over four months by city leadership that Proposition 1 tax was only for adding police officers and with benefits would cost over $500,000.
Now we're seeing the voters ballot wording as being for continuous police services, which is not the same as what we have been told. Continuous law enforcement is already in the city operating budget.
The very least I'm feeling right now is betrayal by the city and its responsibility toward the rest of us. It looks as though the city leaders' intent always was to generalize the purpose for using the Proposition 1 tax money rather than being too specific, which they could be held to for then not doing.
Maybe they just don't care about misleading the taxpaying voters or simply believing they'd never get caught or that it wasn't such a big deal.
Personally, I think it is a big deal and will change my vote to a no on Proposition 1 tax.
Philip Murray
Sedro-Woolley
