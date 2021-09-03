Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
I keep seeing this new phrase … “the rage of the responsible.”
In short, those of us who have worn our masks, washed our hands, social distanced and gotten vaccinated when it became available want to go back to whatever passes for normal in this fresh and squishy hell climate deniers have pushed us toward.
And the truck flag contingent who have denied the very existence of this plague, the anti-maskers, the anti-vaxxers who are now filling hospitals everywhere to the point that nobody else can use them deny us that life. We see it every day. Cable news commentators who demanded their “freedumb” are dying.
Ninety percent and more of those crowding the hospitals are unvaccinated by choice, not by their inability to tolerate the vaccine. And the rest of us who did what we were supposed to do are angry about that. If we’re in a car accident in some parts of this nation, there’s no place for us to go. In some places, ambulances can’t respond to our heart attacks because they are already carrying the unvaccinated to hospitals that cannot take them in.
The old phrase “we’re mad as hell, and we’re not going to take it anymore” springs to mind.
I want to go out to a nice restaurant with my wife. I want to see a new movie at the theater. I want to shake hands with people again … or better yet, hug them without asking first what their vaccination status is. But not Sturgis. I’m never going to Sturgis. Those people are crazy.
