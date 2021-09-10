Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Because most things have more than one cause, we can seldom point to a single reason something happened and be certain we’ve told the whole story.
Something as straightforward as the COVID pandemic underscores that point.
We know the COVID-19 virus and its mutations are the sole cause of the infection, but the way it affects individuals and the number of people it strikes depends on everything from one’s age, underlying health and vaccination status, to our location, behavior and our politics. (cnn.com)
When even the spread of a viral disease of known origin is that complicated, the appetite of many for easy answers is understandable. Fertilized with a heavy application of impatience and wish fulfillment, complexity always provides a fertile ground for error.
Wikipedia lists dozens of comically wrong answers that have grown in the garden of so-called COVID “cures.”
They range from the bleach and bright light touted by our former president to the current craze for ivermectin, an animal de-wormer. There are so many bogus cures, it’s hard to choose a favorite, but for me, drinking cow urine (in India) and getting vaccinated “by proxy” by touching a TV screen displaying a televangelist “healer” (in the United States) are among my favorites.
Like the causes of COVID’s spread itself, there are many reasons people readily embrace phony cures. Impatience and reliance on wishful thinking are but two of them.
We also live in a nation where 21% of adults (about 43 million) are functionally illiterate, another barrier to recognizing and understanding complexity. (libraryjournal.com)
Whatever the reasons, so many thousands have treated themselves with ineffective and sometimes harmful COVID cures, they have taught us that ignorance is always lurking, ready to rush into the vacuum of all we’ve chosen not to know.
