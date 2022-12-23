A small group of us stand at the corner by the courthouse in Mount Vernon every Friday. It's not an organized group with a certain message, but is for anyone who wishes to exercise free speech and community concerns.

I often use a sign that says, "Shootings. Yes it IS the guns." Some people yell or "sign language" obscenities, some show approval. Many yell, "It's the people."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.