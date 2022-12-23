A small group of us stand at the corner by the courthouse in Mount Vernon every Friday. It's not an organized group with a certain message, but is for anyone who wishes to exercise free speech and community concerns.
I often use a sign that says, "Shootings. Yes it IS the guns." Some people yell or "sign language" obscenities, some show approval. Many yell, "It's the people."
Some stop to question or argue that guns are inanimate and the problem is with violent or disturbed people who have not been properly treated or incarcerated.
An article in the New York Times on Dec. 15 by German Lopez takes a look at the way the U.S. differs from other wealthy nations, not at war but in the number of gun deaths.
Focusing on one population group, children, the author says, "Guns are now the No. 1 cause of deaths among American children and teens, ahead of car crashes, other injuries, and congenital diseases."
A chart shows the U.S. with 56.2 deaths per million people ages 1-19, and Canada, the next nearest comparable country, with 6.2.
Why is this?
"The U.S. has more guns than people ... (which) makes it much easier for anyone to carry out an act of violence with a firearm than in any other wealthy country," Lopez writes.
I do not believe Americans are more violent or disturbed than other people. And most gun owners are law-abiding people (as I am often reminded). But, as Lopez writes, "when a gun is involved, as is more likely in the U.S., death is a much more likely result."
So I say, yes it is the guns. And we desperately need to address that. Fewer guns, fewer deaths. The facts are clear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.