Thank you for your reporting about county commissioners’ actions last week on amendments to the county’s Comprehensive Plan that governs what development is allowed. Further down in the article, it is distressing to see that the zombie FCC proposal has again been dragged forward by the Bellingham-based developer.
So-called Fully Contained Communities, or large-scale suburban housing developments proposed to be allowed to sprawl out in Skagit’s rural areas are widely unpopular with voters across the political spectrum. Yet, here it is vying for space on the docket yet again.
The same proposal brought forward in 2021 attempted to sidestep the requirement that such a change to the Comprehensive Plan must be made in consultation with the cities via the GMA Steering Committee. As you reported, county commissioners finally conceded that and passed a resolution in March to table the proposal until the GMASC acts on it. So, here we go again.
Luckily, as reported earlier this year, our community now has a robust opposition campaign, Right Growth, Right Place made up of local organizations spanning the political spectrum, but united in their coordinated efforts to permanently prevent FCCs from being allowed in Skagit. Our unique rural character and fully diversified farm economy will not go undefended.
