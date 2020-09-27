On Sept. 23, the question was asked: “Would you pledge to participate in a peaceful transfer of power upon losing the 2020 election?”
The man elected President of the United States in 2016, by a minority vote, responded “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster,” presumably referring to mail-in ballots, which he has baselessly claimed will lead to voter fraud. “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very … there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation,” he added, saying ‘the ballots are out of control.’” (New York Times, CNN, NPR)
Meanwhile, it is reported by MSNBC and Business Inside that the Trump campaign is talking with legislators in swing states to have them declare their intention to throw out ballots and move to selecting slates of electors representing who they think the voters of their state would have voted for.
Are those the musings of one concerned with counting votes or simply vitriol meant to prepare us for a takeover by the incumbent president if the voting goes against him?
Getting rid of the ballots fits perfectly with the constant bashing “vote-by-mail” has gotten from this man and leaves nothing to count, so he declares himself winner.
Is this what we want, the final gasp of this democracy? Or can we do something to give ourselves a chance?
Alec McDougall
Mount Vernon
