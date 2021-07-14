As a survivor of the July 4, 2021, battle for Mount Vernon, I would like to support the letter to the editor titled “Circus of idiots'' printed on July 8. For a few years, my wife, myself and my dog went to Canada over the Fourth to avoid this acoustic carnage that sent my dog into fits. This year we could not go, due to the border restrictions.
There are many reasons to prohibit the sale of loud fireworks, such as consideration for people with PTSD, the sick and others who need a good night's rest, and the concern over starting wildfires.
I believe that all firecrackers and sky rockets are illegal in the city. I appreciate that the city has increased the penalty on illegal fireworks to $350 for next year. Yet, I have not read about a single enforcement of the current law.
Maybe we should enforce the law and publicly fine more people, then the problem might get better rather than worse each year.
Jack Uren
Mount Vernon
