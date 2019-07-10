As a homeowner in Mount Vernon, I'm very disappointed in citizens within the city limits who willfully break the law that bans the discharge of illegal fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday.

The night of the Fourth is like a war zone throughout the city. I live near the Skagit Heights community, and offenders there were asked by their HOA to adhere to the city laws and regulations pertaining to fireworks, but the request was ignored, as was the law.

Besides being illegal, the fireworks cause stress to some veterans and many pets, and the smoke is considered harmful to our health (yes it is, look it up).

Why on Earth would you want to hurt people and pets?

Richard Rosen

Mount Vernon

More from this section

Load comments