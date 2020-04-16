A quiet Sunday morning at home (where else?), checking the news, mostly but not quite all about COVID-19.
While the pandemic rages, here in Trumpland reports of the administration’s lies and scams mount on pace with the U.S. coronavirus death toll, now nearing 20,000.
One month after Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro submitted a January memo to the White House predicting a major coronavirus outbreak, which Trump predictably and falsely said he was unaware of (businessinsider.com), Navarro said “was nothing to worry about for the American people (cnn.com)."
Thanks to California Rep. Katie Porter, we now know that early this year instead of preparing for the emergency by shoring up our medical supply inventory, we were exporting it. “The value of U.S. ventilator exports jumped 22.7% percent from January to February.” Porter’s team “found that in February 2020, the value of U.S. mask exports to China was 1,094% higher than the 2019 monthly average.” (dailykos.com)
Maybe because ventilators were so scarce, the Trump administration confiscated 500 ordered by and promised to Colorado. Curiously, it later returned 100 with an accompanying presidential tweet crediting Republican Sen. Cory Gardner for the largesse, reflective of the Trumpian pattern of paying off and paying back (vox.com).
Or when convenient, not paying at all.
"Last fiscal year, the Trump family took more trips that required Secret Service protection than the Obama family took in seven years ... 1,625 annually, much of it to promote Trump Organization businesses …” Despite the ballooning tab, the Trump Organization has not reimbursed American taxpayers for security services now running into the millions (citizensforethics.org).
Finding Trump lies and scams is easy. As the old saying goes, it’s like shooting fish in a barrel.
More regrettably, in Trump’s predatory eyes, our nation is the barrel, and we are the fish.
Ken Winkes
Conway
