The state Legislature needs to swiftly correct the due process flaw in the narcotics possession statute that the Supreme Court recently found unconstitutional, and add an intentional component.
It is not a complicated fix, as most states have this language in place. This should absolutely be a top legislative priority this session in Olympia, regardless of where legislators stand on long-term drug reform concerns. Frankly, I’m not sure it is, even though local prosecutors and law enforcement have expressed serious concerns.
Fix the basic due process flaw in the law, and then have public hearings on how to better improve this aspect of our legal system. Decriminalizing drug possession offenses is an action that requires ample public process and buy-in, and we just haven’t had that here.
W. Scott Railton
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.