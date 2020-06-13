The rioting and looting over the tragic death of George Floyd is the latest upheaval being paid for by radicals who are attempting to derail any hope of racial solidarity. He not only died a cruel death, but his memory is also being tarnished to create civil disorder.
When you see the Lincoln Memorial vandalized and other historical monuments defaced, or pallets of bricks being delivered on city streets so Antifa thugs and paid protestors can loot and destroy property and businesses, this is less about Floyd's senseless death and all about creating chaos.
Using this national tragedy and negating the voice of peaceful protestors, these anarchists are clearly at war against our American ideals. Our civil liberties might be the ongoing catalyst for their sinister plot to divide and conquer, and possibly to influence the next presidential election, but unless we come together and stand united against this orchestrated tyranny, we may not have a country left to fight for.
When a fragment of our police force engages in the same lawlessness they are suppose to protect against, it is morally justified to peacefully protest those injustices. But anyone promoting or engaging in illegal retaliation is not out for justice, their only goal is to further destroy the freedoms and security all citizens demand in a free society.
Floyd's own family recognizes what's really going on here. Even in their grief they see these deliberate acts of divisiveness and tyranny for what it really is.
May he rest in peace.
Linda Wales
Mount Vernon
