"Going solar" for architects should not be news. If anything, architects that haven't done some sort of respect for their footprint by now should be shamed.
Anyone in the building trade, for that matter, including myself, should be embarrassed for buying into the "market expectations" when building a home or any activity that is clearly excessive on energy demands.
I'm not saying that one can't take a flight to the north or south poles, or whatever heightens their awareness of what a beautiful planet we have, but how many times do you go see the penguins to get it? You want news? Show me a builder that highlights solar panels as part of their package, especially one that has a small building pad.
I'm not an angel, but really, is all this consumption necessary? I've already written about this, and I'm probably preaching to the choir, but we don't need front pages like this. How about "Local Builder Commits to Small Footprint Design."
You know where I stand, The only way we are going to hit our 17 annual tons of carbon emissions is if energy rationing starts now, but that's old news.
Robert Pare
Bow
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.