I have to agree with the “Focus on Earth, not space” letter (Friday, March 19). Why in the world are we planning on sending man back to the moon and now Mars?
Don’t we have better things to spend NASA’s billions on, like clean water, clean power, ample food, etc., that millions of people on Earth don’t have? How about the poor condition of our highways and bridges? We could list hundreds more that need fixing, rebuilding, etc.
Does NASA or anyone else for that matter think that sending people to the moon and Mars is going to help solve any of these problems we have on Earth?
Let’s shift NASA scientists’ focus on the Earth, which we live on, and find out how we can improve it to help all its inhabitants.
Terry Hill
Mount Vernon
