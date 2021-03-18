So, why do we have NASA? Is it to give very smart people very smart jobs?
To what purpose do we need to go to the moon, or most recently, Mars? Just because we can?
Do we have to spend millions of dollars to discover planets we can live on because we have trashed the current one we live on so badly? Our track record isn't very good for taking care of the planet God gave us.
Perhaps there are materials discovered or invented in the research done so outer space can be reached. These may make our lives better or easier. Let’s leave it at that and take better care of the space we have.
Martha Williamson
Burlington
