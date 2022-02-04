...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
As an educator with an over 40-year career in Skagit County, I have seen the impact of school levies to fill in the gaps not covered by government dollars.
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Burlington-Edison School District voters will decide on two important propositions that will impact educational funding for the next three years.
Proposition 1 continues the work of the current expiring levy, with a focus on maintaining operations as well as continuing high-quality education, social-emotional support and co-curricular opportunities.
Proposition 2 takes care of capital investments and ensures schools have safety and security supports beyond those provided by state funds. It will also provide essential technology equipment and enhance technology access for students across the district.
These requests ensure fiscal continuity and long-term planning for high-quality education, and a high-quality education means a stronger community for all.
