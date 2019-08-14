This past week, an elderly Bellingham man called the police to report he was going to kill himself. Responders found him laying next to his wife, both dead of gunshot wounds, with a note explaining they were overwhelmed with medical debts for her health conditions. Their home was neat, their two dogs well-cared for.
Our newspaper often has front-page bucolic scenes of the good life in Skagit County — no denying it is so. It seems to me that it might serve a gentler society to focus occasionally on close-to-home social issues like the challenges of the old and disabled or our broken health-care system.
Linda Wilkins
Sedro-Woolley
