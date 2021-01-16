I grew up in a time and place in which there were good Republican lawmakers. It appears that situation is now absent in Mount Vernon.
Case in point: Skagit County Chairman Bill Bruch. He believes there was “massive, massive, massive voter fraud.” His source is not objective; it is subjective: articles and peoples’ statements at Trump’s rally before the attack on the Capitol.
As a career mathematics and science teacher, I believe one should follow the data. Otherwise, there are opinions rather than facts. Bruch said he trusts sources that provide a message Republicans would believe. He doesn’t believe in news presented on television or in the newspaper. He had to go to alternative outlets to find information with which he agrees. That is not how someone develops objective, logical arguments.
Bruch doesn’t represent his party in the best light by promoting opinions from biased sources. Since he is part of the group that makes editorial decisions for the GOP website, Bruch would be well-advised to use facts and data to guide his choices rather than only opinions that support his view.
If that happens in Skagit County in 2021, we could have some good Republican lawmakers. Until then, we know it is not wise to trust the information presented by the GOP.
William Kring
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.