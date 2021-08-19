Having just read of Gary Warman's retirement as the Sedro-Woolley High School girls’ soccer coach, I was reminded of a time I played on coed soccer teams with him. This was during the same period I heard he could be challenging as a coach, as he noted in the article.
My experience playing with Gary was positive.
One game we played he came late after his wife delivered their first child. She delivered and apparently told him to go play. It was fun seeing Gary celebrate the day with a hat trick (three goals).
Scoring that many goals in a game may sound selfish but Gary was a generous teammate.
I've played with a lot of men, and coed can be challenging for a woman in that there are some men who only pass to men. Gary passed to whomever was open.
To this day, one of my favorite goals I made was from a Gary assist. I still see it in my dreams but it was reality.
Jacqueline Beamer
Mount Vernon
