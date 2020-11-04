Before retiring, I worked as an RN for 50 years, the last 30 as a hospice nurse. During the final four years, I was a “traveler,” taking three- to six-month contracts in programs that needed temporary help. It allowed me to experience new areas of this country and varied ways of delivering the hospice Medicare benefit.
I found that on the first day at a new assignment, I could make several consistent observations about the program based on the attitudes and interactions of my new co-workers. The primary one concerned the philosophy of care for patients being served and their primary funding sources. A nonprofit program is basically more enthusiastic and vibrant. The nurses, social workers and care aides had manageable caseloads and worked as a team. The volunteer and bereavement programs were active and busy, and the foundation was part of the operation providing a significant part of the funding not covered by Medicare.
In a for-profit program, the caseloads for the field staff are larger and more difficult to handle resulting in fewer home visits and other contacts. The volunteer and bereavement programs are smaller and less available, usually just meeting minimum requirements of Medicare. And the foundation is smaller and less involved. It is, after all, a business that needs to make a profit as opposed to a hospital-based program that is a service to the community.
Thus it is my hope that Skagit Regional Health will ignore this unsolicited offer to sell Hospice of the Northwest and allow it to continue its proven successful program.
Marge Maloy
Mount Vernon
