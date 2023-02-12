In last Sunday’s Skagit Valley Herald, national columnist Cynthia Allen hailed conservatives rushing to a progressive journalist’s defense, suggesting that when it comes to defending Constitutional rights like speech and press freedom, conservatives and progressive are really on the same side.
After Republicans’ display at the State of the Union address and the opening of the House Republicans’ hearings on how unfairly conservatives are treated by social media, I wonder what she thinks now.
Doubling down on the general rudeness they exhibited throughout Biden’s speech, Republicans called Biden a liar when he said they wished to scuttle Social Security and Medicare. Utah Sen. Mike Lee was one of the loudest who did so, though he and other Republicans have said exactly that, their past remarks recorded both in print and on tape. (politico.com)
The recent House hearing on purported social media bias against conservatives also stumbled on the facts. Testimony revealed that Twitter’s decision to delay re-tweeting a story about Hunter Biden’s laptop so close to the 2020 election stemmed from understandable caution in the wake of 2016’s documented Russian interference, not from a conspiracy.
The testimony also highlighted the immense challenges private social media platforms confront determining which posts, like those conveying misinformation about COVID vaccines or Trump’s posts leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection, might cause such great physical or social harm they should not be further spread. (politico.com)
The problem with Allen’s forced matchmaking was the essential incompatibility of conservatives and progressives. While both may be defenders of the freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution, how they employ those freedoms tells how very different they are.
People not equally comfortable with conspiracies, lies and disinformation will never make good bedmates.
A conservative columnist like Cynthia Allen certainly knows that.
