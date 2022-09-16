As the Management Plan for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest is reviewed and redrafted, I believe acknowledging the benefits of outdoor recreation is crucial.
The plan proposes several alternatives. I am disappointed that there is not one that focuses on the many benefits of connecting with nature.
We have seen an increase in the past few years of the public enjoying public land. More studies show that being outdoors has many health benefits. Not one alternative increases the amount of roads and trails to accommodate the future of outdoor recreation.
Concentrated use has increased impact. If use is dispersed and managed properly, public land agencies can mitigate negative impacts and provide healthy forests for public use.
Roads are crucial for access to these areas. As the desire to explore the outdoors continues to increase, the U.S. Forest Service needs to manage the land and not manage through closures. Closures are detrimental for various reasons.
This plan could be the guideline for this forest for the next 30 years. Types of recreation may not even exist yet. Hardwiring closures as the solution, as the plan does, is concerning. The Forest Service needs to be able to look at best available science and all possibilities before closure is even considered to accommodate the future of the forest.
Wildlife is a specific area of concern for the Forest Service. As agencies look to expand wildlife habitat and use arbitrary numbers, they are setting a precedent for radical groups to use this as a legitimate strategy to close all types of recreation whether there is a serious threat or not.
I don't believe any of the current proposed alternatives truly support year-round recreation, and another alternative needs to be considered. Outdoor recreation is critical to local economies and the well-being of the public.
