We are witnessing the death of free speech in our country.
I have witnessed the censoring of doctors expressing their medical opinion. I have witnessed the censoring of a variety of differing opinions in all of the social media platforms. Even the president of the United States is often censored for merely expressing his opinion. Not only are opinions censored, but the mere questioning of ideas that are presented as factual are often censored.
It is clear from our First Amendment rights that private publications have the right to determine the content of their dialogue. But is it an infringement of our rights when we are censored on a social media platforms? Because of technology and the internet, we have been lured into an age where much of our communication takes place on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. And then there is the influence of Google and its ability to control the content on the internet.
Questions arise in my mind: What are their rights? And what is right? And what are my rights? Which raises many other questions. Should these giants have the right to determine what is true and what is not? Are they the arbiters of determining which medical opinions are right for everyone? Are they arbiters of which scientist we can listen to? They have taken upon themselves to censor what most people are listening to. Are we witnessing the death of a free exchange of ideas and thoughts?
Watching mobs wandering the streets and chanting slogans makes me think that it is having an effect on our society and how people develop their opinions.
Bob Gunderson
Mount Vernon
