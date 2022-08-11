In the opinion piece published Friday, Aug. 5, titled “Teachers should be free to teach,” Daniel B. Coupland writes “educators need space to cultivate the intellectual and moral growth of their students without the heavy hand of a distant, self-serving education establishment.” His essay is either ironic or deliberately misleading.
Coupland is a professor at Hillsdale College, a conservative Christian college in Michigan. While a small institution, Hillsdale has developed a large influence in the campaign to control what public schools teach. It has written curriculum based on the 1776 Curriculum that prohibits the discussion of American history topics such as slavery and civil rights.
Hillsdale has influenced the move to remove math textbooks in Florida because of alleged references to “critical race theory” and is attempting to shift students from public schools to its own network of charter schools. (ABC Action News; Washington Post)
Instead of teaching students the critical thinking skills we need in our diverse and ever-changing society, Hillsdale wants students indoctrinated with a narrow worldview based on its particular brand of conservative Christian ideology. (ABC Action News)
Coupland ends with the statement “we need to empower good and smart local educators to do their difficult and noble work.” If only he and his employer heeded those words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.