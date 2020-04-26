Our country is very proud of our “freedoms,” our “rights,” our “liberties.” We even have a statue that is a monument to our “Liberties.”
It appears to be the focus for so many people: Freedom! Rights! Liberty! I get it. I’m proud of those too. But with these we also have responsibilities. These aren’t just freedoms with no strings attached.
We have a responsibility to others because of these freedoms, rights and liberties. I remember several decades ago an article that said what this country needs is a “Statue of Responsibility” on the West Coast (we already have the Statue of Liberty on the East Coast) to embrace the entire country in reminding us that with liberty we have responsibility. When we claim our right and accept our responsibility, this is how we make our country great.
You can’t have the freedom of owning a gun. You need the responsibility that goes along with owning one. You can’t return to “normal” after this COVID-19 experience because it is your “right.” You need to have the responsibility to do it the correct way. It must be one that is backed by science and facts. Not simply because it is your “right.”
I have spent 35 years in health care and have worked with hundreds of patients that have had their lives changed because of someone else was claiming their “freedom.”
Next time you claim your “right,” your “freedom,” your “liberty, ask yourself: “What is my responsibility in this?”
Maybe then we can quit all this right wing/left wing banter and begin focusing on what will make this world a better place to live: for everyone.
Barbara Bond-Howard
Mount Vernon
