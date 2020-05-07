I am well into the “vulnerable” age group, and more afraid of the assault on our civil liberties than catching a virus.
I choose to “social distance,” wear a mask in public, work from home and live without hugs from my grandkids. But I am terrified of authoritarian, senseless restrictions on our activities.
Why is it reasonable to browse for clothes at Walmart, but I cannot shop for a T-shirt at Clever Kathy’s or a scarf at Two Moons? How come a kid working at a drive-thru wearing gloves can rub his nose then pick up four drink cups with one hand sticking his fingers inside, but even outdoor restaurant dining in our community is forbidden?
I trust local proprietors to take measures to protect us more than I trust some of the employees in big chain establishments. But our governor has deemed big corporations “essential,” and small businesses expendable.
Remember the decree only public government construction was allowed while people could not get their private sector homes finished? And did sport fishing really spread the coronavirus? How could hiking in a state park cause COVID-19?
Like every other adult in America, I know the disease risk. I can take measures to keep myself and my family safe without the government threatening me.
Yet our power-addicted rulers have ruined livelihoods and panicked people into giving up their rights and snitching on their neighbors. This scares me.
Sandy Stokes
La Conner
