In this time of national and local crisis related to the COVID-19 virus, much of our community is shuttered. Schools, government offices and many non-essential commercial establishments are closed or operating on a limited basis.
Skagit County's Friendship House continues to serve those in need. Its transitional houses for both men and women, its permanent supported houses, and its meal service for the homeless continue operations, although with a number of safeguards in place to protect residents and staff.
The Friendship Cafe, which feeds the homeless, continues to provide meals, although now on a take-out basis. This includes an evening dinner that accompanies guests at the extended Winter Shelter operated by Friendship Houses in conjunction with the Mount Vernon Seventh Day Adventist Church.
It is important for all us to do our best to meet the challenge of COVID-19 with a warm heart and supportive consideration for our neighbors. Let’s give thanks to Friendship House and its dedicated staff and volunteers who are doing so much to make sure that those most in need in our community are served even in this time of crisis.
Jere LaFollette
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.