In this time of national and local crisis related to the COVID-19 virus, much of our community is shuttered. Schools, government offices and many non-essential commercial establishments are closed or operating on a limited basis.

Skagit County's Friendship House continues to serve those in need. Its transitional houses for both men and women, its permanent supported houses, and its meal service for the homeless continue operations, although with a number of safeguards in place to protect residents and staff.

The Friendship Cafe, which feeds the homeless, continues to provide meals, although now on a take-out basis. This includes an evening dinner that accompanies guests at the extended Winter Shelter operated by Friendship Houses in conjunction with the Mount Vernon Seventh Day Adventist Church.

It is important for all us to do our best to meet the challenge of COVID-19 with a warm heart and supportive consideration for our neighbors. Let’s give thanks to Friendship House and its dedicated staff and volunteers who are doing so much to make sure that those most in need in our community are served even in this time of crisis.

Jere LaFollette

Mount Vernon

