...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The past two years have truly been insane, with the pandemic in our country and throughout the world. Now it seems the virus has taken a backseat compared to the crisis in Ukraine.
As a teacher, mother and grandmother, I am sickened by the world news. Putin can surely be compared to Hitler.
Our current news from Russia and Ukraine is extremely depressing.
When I watch the world news now, it saddens me to the core.
One of the pictures on the news is a room full of little children sleeping, and the caption reads: “If mothers ruled the world, there would be no wars.”
Ukraine seems to be an amazing country with lots of people who want to defend their beloved country.
As a mother and grandmother, war totally frightens me.
I can remember very well the effects of Vietnam on many of my friends in the ’70s. It is a trauma that does not leave you.
I had a very good friend who died in the ’70s from exposure to Agent Orange. (The sacrifices one has to make to endure the stress and the horrific trauma from any war.)
Apparently in Russia, now, propaganda is so prevalent that many Russian people are oblivious to what is going on in their country. Because of Putin being such a dictator, he is creating so much hatred all over the world.
Most of us Americans are very upset gas prices are rising, but when you think about little children and women being killed for asinine reasons, it breaks my heart.
Our family is willing to pay more for gas at the pump. Perhaps it is time for all of us to use public transportation more, ride our bikes, carpool and walk.
The next time you complain about our high gas prices, remember we are not at war, and Joe Biden cares.
