From what I have read and heard, expensive, destructive war weapons valued at many billions are being sent immediately, by the U.S., to support Ukraine in the tragic war with Russia. I believe the immediacy of funding billions for all U.S. public school safety is as important and urgent as assisting this war effort overseas.
My reference to public school safety has to do with the harrowing, incomprehensible event that resulted in the violently murdered elementary students and teachers in May. “Unlocked doors, and busted lock,” had something to do with the Uvalde massacre (AP, June 23).
I am a K-8 teacher. Sadly, post the human tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, a potential strong security shift started for schools. Unfortunately, not nationally for all schools. The school I work at progressive and actively accrued the funds to renovate and update security for our campus. Currently all doors are secure card locked (2013), and sadly, we are trained at our small school to be prepared for a mass school shooting. Doors today for all schools, this year and beyond, need to lock from the outside with a security key.
This is a national management and maintenance issue. It is urgent and a dire responsibility for the nation’s schools to protect precious children and dedicated educators. I observe a few important infrastructure concerns. The K-8 school I work at was constructed in the 1950; we renovated. Robb Elementary in Uvalde was constructed in 1955, with no updated secure renovations (AP). Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut was constructed 1956, with no updated secure renovations (AP). That can be summarized as over 60 years of neglect.
Ten years after the Sandy Hook tragedy, not enough has been accomplished for all public schools’ security to protect children and educators against this 21st century gun-loose, law-lazy century.
