I kept the Trump letter that arrived after the $1,200 stimulus check we received for a dead person. In case we’d missed his signature, which he insisted be placed on the check’s bottom, Trump wanted to be sure we knew the payment was all his doing.
We returned the check, but kept the letter. It was too perfect an example of Trump generosity to throw away. Not only was it addressed to one of the 1.1 million dead people who wouldn’t be cashing their checks, but the money was not Trump’s. (CNBC) It was borrowed by the federal government on behalf of those who, unlike the president, actually pay income taxes.
But Trump apparently liked his plan as much as I liked his letter. Give lots of free stuff away. In the months before an election, shower gifts on voters as if the gifts came from you. A plan that has someone else footing the bill is too perfect for this Trump to trash.
If cash alone isn’t generous enough, why not give voters free medicine, too? Trump has now promised $200 prescription drug coupons to 33 million Medicare recipients. (Slate)
So far that drug giveaway is only a Trumpian promise, but his gift of tons of free food is already on its way.
“The Agriculture Department last week began mandating that millions of boxes of surplus food for needy families include a letter from President Donald Trump claiming credit for the program.” (Politico)
I don’t know if the president misses the Trump Foundation, closed by the courts for its dishonest dealings, but I don’t see why he would.
Though disbursed illegally, some of the Trump Foundation’s assets were actually his.
Now the entire U.S. Treasury is a Trump charity.
Ken Winkes
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.