I continue to be amazed by the letters day in and day out, submitted by some who are so far left, they will surely turn the corner and be right.
Most likely if you don’t have existing complications and in the latter stages of life, your survival rate for COVID-19 is very high. So reach deep and find some courage so we can all go back to living as free Americans.
The governor will continue to stomp on our civil liberties as long as you whine and stay locked in your closets.
You can still wear your masks. That’s what freedom is all about.
Joel Belcher
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.