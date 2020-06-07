I have been concerned about citizen input at local government meetings since COVID-19. I understand not having meetings inside at local city councils, county council, school boards, etc. during Covid-19. Currently, they have been having the meetings on internet with poor quality sound and no live public comment.
I propose having the meetings live with outside social distance seating to keep people safe. Have IT departments record the meetings. Most communities have high school football fields with covered stands, which would keep people dry.
This allows, to me, one of the most important things for local government: live citizen input, which we don’t have right now. And live press there, too. Be like meetings a few months ago but outside. Doable.
Mike Anderson
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.