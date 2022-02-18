...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 1 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Climate change is happening whether we like to admit it or not.
In the 32 years I’ve been farming, I have watched the first killing frost move from the second week of October to the beginning of December. Now, as a farmer, I really have no complaints. That means we have at least another five weeks of harvest every fall. If you are a polar bear in the North Pole waiting for the ice to freeze over so you can get to your next meal, it’s a bit of a problem.
With rising temperatures, there are also going to be rising sea levels. That means our low-lying Skagit Valley farm ground, and cities and towns in the Puget Sound area will be going underwater. To get ready for these rising sea levels, we need to build a big sea wall connecting Vancouver Island to the Olympic Peninsula and another big sea wall connecting the north end of Vancouver Island to the mainland. That will successfully keep out the water.
We will have to teach the orcas to jump over these sea walls to get to the other side, so they can be saltwater orcas or freshwater orcas. Orcas are easily trainable and know how to jump, so this could probably work. This is a project that we need to start soon because it’s going to be a massive project, taking numbers of years, and costing billions of dollars.
One possible alternative to building sea walls is to address the causes of climate change. If orcas can be trained to jump through hoops, can people also be trained to deal with addressing issues and working together to solve big problems that involve us all?
