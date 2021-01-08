Because I like root vegetables (ah, parsnips!) and politics, I’ve been thinking how often the political epithet “radical,” which means “root” (think: radish) is tossed around by both the left and the right.
“Radical” simply means going to the root of things. Whether that is good or bad depends on where that journey takes you.
In the wake of Lincoln’s 1860 election, the southern states seceded from the Union. Those states wished to preserve and even expand the institution of slavery. The party of Lincoln did not. The radicals in Lincoln’s party wanted to abolish slavery overnight. Rooting their calls for abolition in the promises of the Declaration of Independence and The Bill of Rights, radical Republicans wished to apply those promises to all, regardless of race or color. No revolutionary, not even a “radical Republican” of the time, Lincoln believed the Union important enough to fight for, and our bloody Civil War ensued.
The word “radical’ has always been with us. We had “radical” anti-war demonstrators of the 1960s. Martin Luther King was called “radical.” More recently we were warned about “radical socialists” who supposedly have no respect for law and order, wish to raise taxes and destroy neighborhoods. Used in these ways, “radical” is not intended as a compliment.
But is seeking the social, economic and political justice our founding documents promised always bad? Only if such radical ideas don’t appeal to you.
They certainly don’t appeal to the Republican representatives and senators who placed one barrier after another in the way of certifying an election whose outcome they didn’t like.
The Constitution they took an oath to defend apparently means nothing to them. They’d like to reach back to a time before our American Revolution, to the time of kings.
Now, that’s really radical.
Ken Winkes
Conway
